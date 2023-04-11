A C-130 (MAFFS 9) from Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing performs a water drop April 14, 2023, during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023, hosted by the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing. This particular part of the training was conducted in the Angeles National Forest near Green Valley, California from April 11-15, 2023. Training included classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, other federal agencies and CAL FIRE. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military wildland fire fighting response.

