A Public Affairs Specialist, Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber from the 146th Airlift Wing out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, stands atop a hill near Green Valley, Calif. April 14, 2023, awaiting the arrival of aircraft practicing water drops during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023. The training, hosted by the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, was conducted in the Angeles National Forest near Green Valley, California from April 11-15, 2023. Training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, other federal agencies and CAL FIRE. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military wildland fire fighting response.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 7741946 VIRIN: 230414-Z-WU657-1024 Resolution: 4320x2880 Size: 5.6 MB Location: GREEN VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Public Affairs Specialist atop a hill near Green Valley, Calif. April 14, 2023, awaiting the arrival of aircraft practicing water drops [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.