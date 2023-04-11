U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023

U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane dispenses a puff of smoke during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023. The smoke helps the trailing aircraft (a C-130 in this case) know where to begin and end their line of retardant (or water, in the case of training). The training, hosted by the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, was conducted in the Angeles National Forest near Green Valley, California from April 11-15, 2023. Training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, other federal agencies and CAL FIRE. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military wildland fire fighting response.

