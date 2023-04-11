Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023 [Image 10 of 18]

    U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023

    GREEN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane dispenses a puff of smoke during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023. The smoke helps the trailing aircraft (a C-130 in this case) know where to begin and end their line of retardant (or water, in the case of training). The training, hosted by the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, was conducted in the Angeles National Forest near Green Valley, California from April 11-15, 2023. Training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, other federal agencies and CAL FIRE. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military wildland fire fighting response.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7741944
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-WU657-1025
    Resolution: 2447x1631
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: GREEN VALLEY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forest Service Lead Plane during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring Training 2023 on April 14, 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

