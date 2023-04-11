Fire Captain Matt Mihalco from CAL FIRE assists military public affairs during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting (MAFFS) spring training April 14, 2023. The training, hosted by the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, was conducted in the Angeles National Forest near Green Valley, California from April 11-15, 2023. Training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, other federal agencies and CAL FIRE. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military wildland fire fighting response.

