Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210529-N-QC790-1108 ARABIAN SEA (May 29, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, taxis on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, May 29. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations, and is providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt)

