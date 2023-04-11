Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210528-N-QC790-1036 ARABIAN SEA (May 28, 2021) - Airman Apprentice Robert McPherson stands watch in the conflagration room aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 28. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt/Released)

