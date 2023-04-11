Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 15 of 22]

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210524-N-QC790-1810 ARABIAN SEA (May 24, 2021) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Edinger performs a takedown on a simulated attacker during a security forces training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 24. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 21:43
    VIRIN: 210524-N-QC790-1810
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

