Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210527-N-QC790-1089 ARABIAN SEA (May 27, 2021) - Airman Adrian Navarro fuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 27. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt/Released)

