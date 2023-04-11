ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing

Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, congratulates Staff Sgt. Garrett Swanson, assigned to the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, for his accomplishment as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the entire Pennsylvania Air National Guard, April 11, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

