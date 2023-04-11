Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, receives a briefing from 171st Air Refueling Wing leadership about the mission executed at the Pittsburgh installation of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, April 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7740747
|VIRIN:
|230411-Z-EY983-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.03 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT