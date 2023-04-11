Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, receives a briefing from the 171st Air Refueling Wing Emergency Management Team, during a visit to the Pittsburgh installation of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, April 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7740759
|VIRIN:
|230411-Z-EY983-1067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT