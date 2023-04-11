Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 10 of 12]

    ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, receives a briefing from the 171st Air Refueling Wing Emergency Management Team, during a visit to the Pittsburgh installation of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, April 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    This work, ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pittsburgh
    Innovation

