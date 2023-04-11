Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, shares his previous aircraft experience with Master Sgt. Justin Davis, boom operator, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, during a KC-135 aircraft tour, April 11, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
This work, ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
