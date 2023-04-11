Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, congratulates Master Sgt. Eric Wearing, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, for his accomplishment First Sergeant the Year for entire Pennsylvania Air National Guard, April 11, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.1681 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:07 Photo ID: 7740749 VIRIN: 230411-Z-EY983-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.78 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Director Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.