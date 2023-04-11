Capt. Grant Hewitt, 1057th Military Police Company commander, reunites with his wife Lauren and meets his daughter Aubrey for the first time, April 13, 2023, at the Western Nebraska – Scottsbluff Regional Airport prior to the unit’s welcome home ceremony. Hewitt, of Omaha, commanded the Scottsbluff-based Nebraska Army National Guard 1057th MP Co. (Team Two) through a nine-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.1681 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7739450 VIRIN: 230413-Z-QR920-0517 Resolution: 5208x3472 Size: 12.78 MB Location: SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.