1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home

On April 13, 2023, families, friends and colleagues gather at the Western Nebraska – Scottsbluff Regional Airport to welcome home 58 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1057th Military Police Company as they returned from a nine-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
|12.28.1681
|04.13.2023 23:24
|7739445
|230413-Z-QR920-0324
|4729x3153
|12.38 MB
|SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, US
|1
|0
