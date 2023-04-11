Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home [Image 9 of 16]

    1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home

    SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Nate Ledden, 1057th Military Police Company, reunites with his wife Leanna and their two children, April 13, 2023, at the Western Nebraska – Scottsbluff Regional Airport prior to the unit’s welcome home ceremony. Ledden was part of Scottsbluff-based Nebraska Army National Guard 1057th MP Co. (Team Two) during a nine-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 12.28.1681
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 23:24
    Location: SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, US 
    welcome home
    military families
    Nebraska
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    1057th Military Police

