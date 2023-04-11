Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home [Image 14 of 16]

    1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home

    SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    On April 13, 2023, families, friends and colleagues gather at the Western Nebraska – Scottsbluff Regional Airport to welcome home 58 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1057th Military Police Company as they returned from a nine-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.1681
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 7739449
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-QR920-0413
    Resolution: 3978x3074
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    welcome home
    military families
    Nebraska
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    1057th Military Police

