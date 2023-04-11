On April 13, 2023, families, friends and colleagues gather at the Western Nebraska – Scottsbluff Regional Airport to welcome home 58 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1057th Military Police Company as they returned from a nine-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.1681 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7739451 VIRIN: 230413-Z-QR920-0543 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 4.84 MB Location: SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1057th Military Police (Team 2) welcome home [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.