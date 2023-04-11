Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam

Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Stephen Grimmer, assigned to the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262) Triton – Cooperative Program out of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, watches Forward Operating Base equipment being loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III by 436th Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The FOB equipment and a Mobile Remote Quick Look trailer was flown to Andersen AFB, Guam, by a 3rd Airlift Squadron aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

