Forward Operating Base equipment for the MQ-4C Triton Orbit 1operations is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III by 436th Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The FOB equipment and a Mobile Remote Quick Look trailer was flown to Andersen AFB, Guam by a 3rd Airlift Squadron aircrew delivering both items to support U.S. Navy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|7738366
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-BO262-1059
|Resolution:
|4745x3158
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik
Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam
