Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam

Senior Airman Jacob Wilcox, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp service specialist, secures a Mobile Remote Quick Look trailer to the cargo floor of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The RQL trailer will be used to support the U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton Orbit 1 operations at Andersen AFB, Guam. The MQ-4C is an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the U.S. Navy for maritime patrol supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

