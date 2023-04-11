Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam

Photo By Roland Balik | Senior Airman Joel Dooley, 436th Aerial Port Squadron expediter, marshals a Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | Senior Airman Joel Dooley, 436th Aerial Port Squadron expediter, marshals a Mobile Remote Quick Look trailer onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The RQL trailer was transported to Andersen AFB, Guam in support of the U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton Orbit 1 operation. The MQ-4C is an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the U.S. Navy for maritime patrol supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Teamwork between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force facilitated the shipment of Forward Operating Base equipment and a Mobile Remote Quick Look trailer to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of MQ-4C Triton Orbit 1 operations, Feb. 1, 2023.



The MQ-4C is an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the U.S. Navy for maritime patrol supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Additionally, the RQL trailer is a self-contained secure facility that will store ISR data and make it available to the intelligence community.



A Mobile RQL trailer and palletized FOB equipment arrived at Dover AFB, Delaware, Jan. 30, to be inspected and weighed during a joint inspection conducted by 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handling personnel and members assigned to the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262) Triton, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.



"This lift is in direct support to the standup of U.S. Navy Triton capability in Guam in support of the 7th Fleet,” said RAAF Squadron Leader Stephen Grimmer, PMA-262 ground segment execution lead. "Triton is a cooperative program between the U.S. Navy and RAAF. This is a significant milestone for the Triton program as we stand up the capability.”



The trailer and pallets were loaded on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing and flown by an aircrew from the 3rd Airlift Squadron.



“The coordination between representatives from Dayton T. Brown Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Naval Air Systems Command, RAAF and the 436th APS regarding airlift requirements started about a month prior to execution,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Romeyn, 436th APS capability forecaster. “Coordination efforts from the Aerial Port included scheduling truck delivery appointments for cargo, cargo build-up requirements, a joint inspection, base access and customer service with the shipper.”



Upon becoming fully operational in the Pacific theater of operations, the RQL trailer will be operated by the U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19, aided by field service representatives which support the 7th Fleet.



Later this year, Grimmer and his team will oversee the standup and installation of Triton ground segments at RAAF Edinburgh, Adelaide, South Australia.



"We have worked closely together with our partners from the RAAF over the last several years to deliver the MQ-4C Triton aircraft to Australia,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Josh Guerre, PMA-262 program manager. The MQ-4C Triton will significantly improve Australian and U.S. capabilities in the region, enhancing our joint ability to respond to regional challenges—including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”