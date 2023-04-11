Dover AFB supports US Navy MQ-4C Triton mission in Guam

A cargo loader carrying palletized Forward Operating Base equipment sits on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The FOB equipment will be used to support the U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton Orbit 1 operations at Andersen AFB, Guam. The MQ-4C is an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the U.S. Navy for maritime patrol supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

