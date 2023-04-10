Maj. Brett Gedman, 301st Fighter Squadron, adjusts the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet prior to an F-22A Raptor mission March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 46th Test Squadron engineers have begun developmental testing on NGFWH with F-22 pilots while the aircraft are stationed at Eglin. These tests mark the second round of developmental testing since the Air Force announced the new LIFT-manufactured helmet last year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7734686
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-oc707-0103
|Resolution:
|3000x2070
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
