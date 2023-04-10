Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet

The Air Force’s Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet sits ready for another testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 46th Test Squadron engineers have begun developmental testing on NGFWH with F-22 Raptor pilots while the aircraft are stationed at Eglin. These tests mark the second round of developmental testing since the Air Force announced the new LIFT-manufactured helmet last year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

