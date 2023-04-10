Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet [Image 6 of 7]

    Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Brett Gedman, 301st Fighter Squadron, lifts off in an F-22A Raptor while wearing the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 46th Test Squadron engineers have begun developmental testing on NGFWH with F-22 pilots while the aircraft are stationed at Eglin. These tests mark the second round of developmental testing since the Air Force announced the new LIFT-manufactured helmet last year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet

    f22
    helmet
    eglin
    raptor
    ngfwh

