Maj. Brett Gedman, 301st Fighter Squadron, readies for a mission wearing the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 46th Test Squadron engineers have begun developmental testing on NGFWH with F-22 pilots while the aircraft are stationed at Eglin. These tests mark the second round of developmental testing since the Air Force announced the new LIFT-manufactured helmet last year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 18:23 Photo ID: 7734684 VIRIN: 230324-F-oc707-0110 Resolution: 3000x1673 Size: 1.2 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.