    Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet

    Raptor pilots test AF's next-gen helmet

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Brett Gedman, 301st Fighter Squadron, brings down the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet’s visor prior to an F-22A Raptor mission March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 46th Test Squadron engineers have begun developmental testing on NGFWH with F-22 pilots while the aircraft are stationed at Eglin. These tests mark the second round of developmental testing since the Air Force announced the new LIFT-manufactured helmet last year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 18:23
    Photo ID: 7734683
    VIRIN: 230324-F-oc707-0100
    Resolution: 3000x2007
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    f22
    helmet
    eglin
    raptor
    ngfwh

