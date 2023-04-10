Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Pfc.Nataly Reeves, a joint fire support specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competes in her second match during the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. During the competition, competitors demonstrate their combatives proficiency during prolonged, high-intensity matches. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 7731384
    VIRIN: 230410-A-WS018-1004
    Resolution: 4378x2919
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT