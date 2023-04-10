Pfc.Nataly Reeves, a joint fire support specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competes in her second match during the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. During the competition, competitors demonstrate their combatives proficiency during prolonged, high-intensity matches. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 18:35 Photo ID: 7731384 VIRIN: 230410-A-WS018-1004 Resolution: 4378x2919 Size: 0 B Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.