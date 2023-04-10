Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Casison Emerson, a petroleum inventory specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, competes against another competitor during the Lacerda Cup, an all-Army combatives competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Combatives training teaches Soldiers the rawest form of lethality - the ability to close with and destroy the enemy in close-quarters combat. Soldiers serve as the weapon, using their learned and mastered combatives skills to take down their opponents. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7731380
    VIRIN: 230410-A-WS018-1002
    Resolution: 4490x2993
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning
    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT