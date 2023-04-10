3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

Spc. Casison Emerson, a petroleum inventory specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, competes against another competitor during the Lacerda Cup, an all-Army combatives competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Combatives training teaches Soldiers the rawest form of lethality - the ability to close with and destroy the enemy in close-quarters combat. Soldiers serve as the weapon, using their learned and mastered combatives skills to take down their opponents. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

