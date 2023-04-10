Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Duke Edwards, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, attempts to subdue a competitor during a combatives match in the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. The competition is designed to identify the top tactical team in the U.S. Army and assess the effectiveness of combatives programs of instruction.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Lacerda Cup #3rd Infantry Division #ROTM #Combatives #Fort Stewart

