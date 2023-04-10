3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning

Spc. Duke Edwards, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, attempts to subdue a competitor during a combatives match in the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. The competition is designed to identify the top tactical team in the U.S. Army and assess the effectiveness of combatives programs of instruction.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

