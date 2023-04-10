Soldiers stand in formation for a ceremony before starting the Lacerda Cup, an all-Army combatives tournament, at Paul R. Smith Gym, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. The Modern Army Combatives Program builds mental and physical toughness and enhances unit combat readiness by training Soldiers in close-quarters combatives, instilling the warrior ethos and preparing Soldiers to close with and destroy the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7731377
|VIRIN:
|220727-A-WS018-101
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
