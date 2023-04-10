Spc. Duke Edwards, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment at Fort Stewart, Georgia, attempts to win a combatives match during the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Edwards will be moving onto the pankration round tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7731400
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-WS018-1005
|Resolution:
|5478x3652
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT