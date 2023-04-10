3rd Infantry Division competes in Lacerda Cup Day 1 at Fort Benning

Spc. Duke Edwards, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment at Fort Stewart, Georgia, attempts to win a combatives match during the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Edwards will be moving onto the pankration round tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish/ 50 Public Affairs Detachment.)

