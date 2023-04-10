Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 5 of 6]

    480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron taxi after landing back at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, after a three-month deployment to Kadena AB, Japan. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7730850
    VIRIN: 230410-F-LH638-1537
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment
    reception
    Warhawks
    F 16 Fighting Falcon
    Wild Weasels

