U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon maintenance Airmen from the 480th Aircraft Maintenance Unit receive a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16CM fighter jet after its redeployment to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, after a three-month deployment to Kadena AB, Japan. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7730837
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-LH638-1948
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
