480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon maintenance Airmen from the 480th Aircraft Maintenance Unit receive a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16CM fighter jet after its redeployment to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, after a three-month deployment to Kadena AB, Japan. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

