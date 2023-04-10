A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron lands back at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, after a three-month deployment to Kadena AB, Japan. The deployment further increased the enhanced U.S. posture within Japan while continuing to build a strong alliance with the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 04.09.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB, by TSgt Maeson Elleman