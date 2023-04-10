480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel Hofmann, 480th Fighter Squadron director of operations, greets his family after returning to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, following a three-month deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 480th FS deployed to Kadena AB to ensure a steady U.S. Air Force presence in the region to support the ongoing return of Kadena’s fleet of F-15 Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

