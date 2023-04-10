Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 3 of 6]

    480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel Hofmann, 480th Fighter Squadron director of operations, greets his family after returning to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2023, following a three-month deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 480th FS deployed to Kadena AB to ensure a steady U.S. Air Force presence in the region to support the ongoing return of Kadena’s fleet of F-15 Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:41
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment
    reception
    Warhawks
    F 16 Fighting Falcon
    Wild Weasel

