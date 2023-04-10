U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel Hofmann, 480th Fighter Squadron director of operations, smiles as he prepares to exit his F-16CM Fighting Falcon fighter jet April 10, 2023, after returning to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, following a three-month deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The deployment further increased the enhanced U.S. posture within Japan while continuing to build a strong alliance with the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7730820
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-LH638-2080
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th FS Warhawks redeploy from Kadena AB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
