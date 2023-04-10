Students with Morongo Unified School District (MUSD) observe artifacts at Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Division’s Archaeology and Paleontology Curation Center during the MUSD job shadow event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2023. The job shadowing program was established over 18 years ago to showcase careers available on Marine Corps installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 12:23 Photo ID: 7730491 VIRIN: 230406-M-KV124-1337 Resolution: 3966x2644 Size: 1.64 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacquilyn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.