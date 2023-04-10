Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC

U.S. Navy Seaman Alexander Tirado, left, 23rd Dental Company, 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group introduces himself to students with Morongo Unified School District (MUSD) during the MUSD job shadow event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2023. The job shadowing program was established over 18 years ago to showcase careers available on Marine Corps installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

