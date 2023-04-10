Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC [Image 1 of 6]

    Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Navy Seaman Alexander Tirado, left, 23rd Dental Company, 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group introduces himself to students with Morongo Unified School District (MUSD) during the MUSD job shadow event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2023. The job shadowing program was established over 18 years ago to showcase careers available on Marine Corps installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

