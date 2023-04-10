Ashlee Whitmire, left, cultural resources curation support, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Division’s Archaeology and Paleontology Curation Center shows students with Morongo Unified School District (MUSD) artifacts during the MUSD job shadow event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2023. The job shadowing program was established over 18 years ago to showcase careers available on Marine Corps installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7730489
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-KV124-1295
|Resolution:
|4648x3099
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacquilyn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT