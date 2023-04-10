Students shadow Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC

Students with Morongo Unified School District (MUSD) observe dental implants during the MUSD job shadow event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2023. The job shadowing program was established more than 18 years ago to showcase careers available on Marine Corps installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

