A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepares to take off for a third static line pass over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. The monthly training allows aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed-package drops, while pararescuemen and special tactics Airmen train their parachute skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|7729976
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-PW483-1010
|Resolution:
|5898x3924
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Static Line jumps over Ie Shima [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT