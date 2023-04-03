Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Static Line jumps over Ie Shima [Image 9 of 10]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepares to take off for a third static line pass over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. The monthly training allows aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed-package drops, while pararescuemen and special tactics Airmen train their parachute skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, Static Line jumps over Ie Shima [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Jump Week
    320 STS
    353 SOW
    C-130J Commando II

