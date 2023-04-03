Static Line jumps over Ie Shima

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron descend from the sky over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. The STS Airmen conducted static line jumps from an MC-130J Commando II at 1,000 feet above ground level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

