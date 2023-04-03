Static Line jumps over Ie Shima

U.S. Air Force special tactics Airmen with the 320th Special Tactics Squadron prepare for a static line jump from an MC-130J Commando II over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. The static line is a cord that is attached to the parachute deployment bag at one end, and hooked to the aircraft at the other end. As the jumpers exit the aircraft, the line is drawn taut and the parachute is pulled from the deployment bag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

