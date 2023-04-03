A U.S. Air Force jumpmaster with the 320th Special Tactics Squadron signals to Airmen preparing to exit an MC-130J Commando II over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. Jumpmasters must be proficient in every component of the jump process, from ensuring equipment is donned properly to coordinating with aircrew during the release so jumpers land on the designated drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.1680 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 7729970 VIRIN: 230329-F-PW483-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.93 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Static Line jumps over Ie Shima [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.