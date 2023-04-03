A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron prepares to touch down after conducting a static line jump over Ie Shima, Japan, March 29, 2023. When jumpers reach 200 feet above ground level, they face into the wind, lower their equipment and prepare to land by engaging five key body areas: the balls of the feet, the calves, thighs, buttocks and pull-up muscles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

This work, Static Line jumps over Ie Shima [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.