525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team reunites with his family after returning from his deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. The Expeditionary Fighter Squadron team included 299 active-duty and reserve personnel from 8 different JBER squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US