A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team reunites with his family after returning from his deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. The Expeditionary Fighter Squadron team included 299 active-duty and reserve personnel from 8 different JBER squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7729478
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-SB021-1525
|Resolution:
|5538x3692
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan [Image 15 of 15], by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT