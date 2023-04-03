525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan

A welcome home poster drawn by the children of Airmen from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team is displayed in Hanger 25 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. The 525 Bulldogs deployed to Kadena AB the first week of November to support the Pacific Air Forces' efforts to bring more advanced fighter aircraft forward to the western Pacific while Kadena's F-15C Eagles began divesting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

